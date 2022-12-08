NORTHUMBERLAND — A recount on Thursday of more than 1,100 votes in Rockefeller Township resulted in the same outcome as the general election count in November.
Chief Clerk Nathan Savidge said three petitioners from the township requested the recount following a few issues on Election Day, including a power outage, a paper jam and a machine malfunction. A county judge granted the recount.
The petitioners were not alleging any wrongdoing, Savidge said.
The county commissioners, chief clerk, pollworkers, judge of election and chief election board registrar all participated in the recount by breaking into four groups of two to sort and count ballots by hand.
"We were happy to do it," said Commissioner Kymberley Best. "If it takes a few hours to provide transparency, then we're happy to do that."
The voters cast 1,168 votes in Rockefeller Township. Republican Mehmet Oz was still the leading candidate for U.S. Senator with 873 votes, Republican Douglas Mastriano was still the leading candidate for Pennsylvania governor with 813 votes, Republican Dan Meuser was still the leading candidate for U.S. Representative of the Ninth Congressional District with 919 votes and Lynda Schlegel Culver was still the leading candidate for the state representative of the 108th district with 1,078 votes.