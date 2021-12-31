The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) was awarded $125,000 in DCNR 2021 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant funding.
Funds will go toward the rehabilitation and further development of Hopewell Park in Mahoning Township.
The grant funding, when matched by locally secured donations and other funds, will allow the construction of an asphalt paved pump track, as well as the renovation of existing parking areas, renovation of existing dirt jumps and pump track area, construction of new handicapped-accessible parking areas and access routes, construction of bicycle skills areas, stormwater management measures, site landscaping and project signage.
MARC anticipates that work will begin in early 2022 and hopes to complete the project during the 2022 season.
Other supporters of the Hopewell Park Pump Track Project include Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau; DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Wes Fahringer, Region 4 coordinator/Recreation and Parks adviser; Sen. John Gordner; Mahoning Township; Montour County commissioners; DirtSculpt and American Ramp Company/VeloSolutions; Community Giving Foundation; and many project donors.
A statewide listing of projects to be funded by DCNR’s 2021 Community Conservation Partnerships Program is available at dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Grants.
To make a donation in support of the Hopewell Park Pump Track Project, visit csgiving.fcsuite.com/erp/donate.