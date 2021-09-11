BEAVER SPRINGS — The Snyder County Solid Waste Management Authority will collect hard-to-recycle items on Sept. 25 in Beaver Springs.
Items that will be accepted from area residents include electronic devices, appliances, scrap metal and clothing. People can drop off items at West Snyder Elementary School, 645 Snyder Ave., Beaver Springs, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 25.
There will be a charge for electronic items, appliances, and refrigeration devices.
The recycling event is being sponsored by Conestoga Wood Specialties, Bingaman & Son Lumber, Burger King and Geisinger.
According to Tom Gibson, recycling coordinator for Snyder County, “This event provides an outlet for citizens to recycle materials they may have accumulated that are not accepted at normal recycling centers. Electronics, chemicals, and refrigerators are hard to recycle, and we’re trying to make it easier,” said Gibson.
Responsible Recycling Services, of Kutztown, is handling the electronics. HandUp Foundation of Milton will collect appliances, scrap metal and clothing.
— MARCIA MOORE