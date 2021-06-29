The start to summer traditionally slows blood donations for the American Red Cross but the start to summer 2021 is anything but traditional.
Demand is rising and donations are down as the United States shifts away from the novel coronavirus pandemic. More people are traveling, returning to office life and vacationing than they had since the pandemic’s start in 2020, said Lisa Landis, regional director of marketing and communications, American Red Cross.
Hospitals are experiencing an increase in trauma emergencies and transfusions, Landis added, and elective procedures that were put on hold are now increasingly being scheduled.
“The scale of this shortage, it’s national,” Landis said. “The need for blood supply on the shelves is rising at an exponential rate.”
According to Landis, the American Red Cross supplies nearly 40% of the country’s blood store. She said the Red Cross this year distributed 75,000 more units of blood platelets and whole blood than on average. The demand for red blood cell donations is up 10% compared to 2019, Landis said, which is five times the typical rate of growth.
“Blood has a shelf life of 42 days. To meet that demand, it’s constantly a balancing act,” Landis said.
Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.
Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
A search for blood drives at www.redcrossblood.org shows four scheduled through Saturday — with a fifth one fully booked — with appointments available throughout the Valley: Kulpmont, Watsontown, Trevorton, Lewisburg. Visit the website or call the above number to set an appointment.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Angela Lahr, vice president of clinical operations at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, said that the American Red Cross serves as the hospital’s primary source for blood products.
Evangelical hasn’t experienced any significant impact of lack of blood supply, Lahr said, but it has continued to monitor needs and products accordingly and to preserve supply as necessary.
“To date, the hospital has not had to cancel any procedures due to lack of supply,” Lahr said. “As a collaborative effort, the Hospital’s operating rooms, emergency department, and floor staff have worked to prioritize blood product and usage.”
Geisinger’s blood supplier is not American Red Cross. The Danville-headquartered hospital system uses Miller-Keystone Blood Center. However, Gustaaf De Ridder, Geisinger’s system director of transfusion services, said the shortage as explained by American Red Cross is being experienced by all major blood suppliers.
“We are extremely careful with utilization patterns across our system. We try to make absolutely sure we’re using the right blood for the right patient,” De Ridder said.
Though Group O blood is found in less than 5% of the U.S. population, De Ridder said it’s universally compatible with other blood types and is often used in emergency procedures when a patient’s blood type isn’t immediately known. The O-group utilization rates are more than 10% nationwide, he said.
Geisinger plans to launch a public awareness campaign soon to enhance one’s knowledge of their own blood type, De Ridder said.
“We’ve been very careful and a little bit lucky. Communities throughout the Geisinger system, including our employees, have been very responsive to requests for donations,” De Ridder said.
Geisinger has a mobile clinic scheduled for today as well as three times in July. For location and scheduling information, visit www.giveapint.org.