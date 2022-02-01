The current blood shortage the American Red Cross is enduring is the worst in a decade and there is no real end in sight, officials said.
In recent weeks, Red Cross officials said the organization had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types. The Red Cross, which supplies about 40 percent of the nation's supply, declared its first-ever blood supply crisis.
The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania normally has a five-day supply of blood at all times, allowing it to mobilize and move blood to medical centers where it's needed. But in recent weeks, the organization's supply has been severely limited, according to spokeswoman Lisa Landis.
"We are dangerously low," Landis said on Tuesday. "This is going to be a marathon, not a sprint and it's not limited to our region or Pennsylvania. This is across the entire nation."
Landis called a confluence of numerous factors impacting the blood supply "a perfect storm."
While not pinning it all on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Landis noted it is a starting point. On top of a 10% drop in blood donations since March 2020, blood drives continue to be canceled because of illness, staffing shortages and weather-related issues, the Red Cross said.
As COVID-19 has affected schools and universities, blood supplies have been impacted, too. Students accounted for about a quarter of all blood donations in 2019 but have made up only 10% during the pandemic, the Red Cross said. College and high school blood drives dropped by 62% since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the organization said.
"There are multiple factors, but the pandemic remains top among them," Landis said. "Typically, we always see seasonal decreases. One in June when people start to travel and then again, right after Thanksgiving. It's like clockwork."
Dr. Gustaaf De Ridder, with Geisinger Health System, said they've been working with Miller Keystone Blood Center and Central PA Blood Bank to stay afloat without altering their clinical operations since the pandemic kicked off two years ago. Ridder said the health system has been able to stay in the "green column" minus a four-day stretch a few months ago.
If they start to run short, Ridder said they have a plan to conserve blood resources for at-risk patients in need of a blood transfusion and find alternatives for other patients.
"If things get worse in a shortage, we have a plan to conserve those resources for the most vulnerable populations like the unpredictable traumas and bleeds," Ridder said.
Anyone 16 or older, at least 110 pounds and in good health can donate blood. People can return every 56 days to donate, and scheduling repeat appointments is encouraged.
Landis said all types of blood are needed. If someone has tested positive for COVID-19 they can still donate blood, Landis said. Just use well-known precautions of only donating when symptom-free, she said. Individuals who have been vaccinated can also donate, she said. Donors are asked to bring their vaccination information so the Red Cross can track lot numbers, Landis said.
"If you can donate please, do," Landis said. "If you can't make an appointment for this week, make one for next month. The need isn't going away soon. There is no hard end in sight."
