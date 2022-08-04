The American Red Cross national blood supply has decreased by nearly 20 percent in recent weeks and the nation's largest supplier of blood is putting out another season call for donations.
Red Cross officials say they have faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. The organization that maintains about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply.
The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase.
“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”
Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a potential draw, anyone who donates blood between Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to wear a mask. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive to avoid any conflicts.