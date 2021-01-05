The American Red Cross and the National Football League teamed up this January for National Blood Donor Month, urging individuals — especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 — to give blood and help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage.
Right now, more donors are needed to help hospital patients.
The Red Cross and NFL are offering blood and platelet donors in January the opportunity to automatically enter a contest to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. In addition, those who donate between Jan. 1 and Jan. 20 will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package: a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.
Schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma – leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product. COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to make a game-changing difference in the lives of COVID-19 patients. Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.