SUNBURY — The American Red Cross will join blood collection organizations worldwide to celebrate World Blood Donor Day, which is held each year on June 14.
This day recognizes the importance of a “safe and stable blood supply and the donors who make it possible,” according to Nicole Roschella, regional communications manager, American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.
Blood and platelet donors are critically important, the Red Cross says, ensuring lifesaving care is available the moment patients need it.
As a thank you for helping, all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more.
Those who come donate between June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767.