The American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, to provided donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
The Red Cross announced the practice this week and it is already underway at drives across the nation, Alana Mauger, Biomedical Field Marketing and Communications director for the Red Cross, said Wednesday.
Officials have seen a quick response to the program, Mauger said, which she expects to continue at least through the summer.
"In just the past two days, we have seen an increase in appointments and those showing up for appointments," she said. "Both of those are really good signs."
The antibody test will part of the routine screening of all donations for infectious diseases. It will show if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. The test does not diagnose COVID-19, only pontential antibodies.
Results should be available within 10 days on the donor app or at RedCrossBlood.org.
“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”
As hospitals continue to resume elective surgeries and treatments that require blood products, the need for blood has returned. Mauger said there has been a 30 percent increase in the need for blood in just the past two weeks.
Mauger said donations have picked back up across Central Pennsylvania in recent months, especially after Gov. Tom Wolf said donating blood was an essensial service, now that some counties have shifted into the green phase of reopening.
Safety and social distancing measures are in place at all drives, and the Red Cross is looking for outlets to host drives. Organizations can visit the Red Cross website to sign up, Mauger said.
With new measures in place, drives must be held in large, air-conditioned spaces. There are also limits on the number of donors at one time.
On Wednesday, a steady crowd of donors visiting the Northumberland County Adult Probation office in Sunbury for the drive.
Sue Visnosky, of Sunbury, said she has regularly donated blood since 1977 and continues to do so amid the pandemic.
"I feel that it's helpful," she said during Wednesday's drive. "I've never had an emergency where I needed blood, but I don't want others to be in that position either."
Barbara Corbin, of Selinsgrove, donated for the second time this year on Wednesday, but the first since the pandemic broke out in March.
She read up on the safety measures the Red Cross has in place for drives — masks, cleaning, temperature checks before entering the building — and was comfortable donating.
"There have been a lot of notices about shortages, and I knew they were taking all the safety measures," she said. "It's just a little way I can give something back."
