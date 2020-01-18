HARRISBURG — Proponents of changing the way the state draws its congressional and legislative district boundaries hope the General Assembly takes up the issue this spring so that the new process is in place to redraw the maps after the 2020 Census.
House Bill 23 would amend state elections law to create an 11-member Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw congressional district lines. The new Commission would replace the current process by which legislative leaders propose a congressional redistricting plan that is then presented to the General Assembly for approval. A companion bill, House Bill 22, would use the same commission to draw the legislative district boundaries.
“We know voters want it,” said Carol Kuniholm, chair of Fair Districts PA, a statewide coalition lobbying to change the redistricting process in Pennsylvania. “Lawmakers should not be drawing their own maps.”
The issue of redistricting dominated the political news in 2018, after the state Supreme Court ruled that the state’s congressional maps were illegally gerrymandered. At the time, 13 of the state’s 18 congressional seats were held by Republicans even though Democrats outnumber Republicans in Pennsylvania. After the Supreme Court redrew the maps, the state’s congressional delegation is now split 9-9 between Democrats and Republicans.
While the state’s congressional districts are now evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, Republicans have the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly. Republicans hold 28-21 advantage. State Sen. John Yudichak of Luzerne County, announced late in 2019 that he was dropping his Democratic Party affiliation and becoming an independent.
Republicans hold a 107-92 edge in the state House with four vacancies.
The Supreme Court redrew the maps in 2018, but with the 2020 Census coming up and Pennsylvania poised to lose a seat in Congress, the next redistricting process could bring substantial changes, Kuniholm.
The maps might have reflected substantial changes based on population shifts alone, even without the need to eliminate a district, she said.
The congressional maps are established by a conventional piece of legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor. The legislative maps are set by a redistricting commission composed of the four legislative leaders, two Republicans and two Democrats, along with a fifth tie-breaking member picked by the state Supreme Court if lawmakers can’t agree on who it should be.
The likely composition of that redistricting commission might give an incentive for Republican leaders to embrace change this year, Kuniholm said. Because Democrats hold the majority on the Supreme Court, so that redistricting commission could actually end up being controlled by the Democrats even though Republicans have the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly, she said.
G. Terry Madonna, a political science professor at Franklin and Marshall College, said that it’s difficult to believe that the Legislature will actually follow through and revamp the redistricting process this year.
Changing the process for drawing the Congressional lines would be simpler, Madonna said. The process for establishing state legislative districts is spelled out in the state Constitution, meaning it would require a Constitutional amendment. A change to the state Constitution must pass in two legislative sessions then be approved by the public in a statewide ballot referendum.
“What’s easy about that?” Madonna asked.
Madonna said that state lawmakers may be more inclined to change the process for drawing the congressional boundaries anyway, since it doesn’t directly impact them.
“I’m not suggesting (Kuniholm) is not right about the need for reform,” he said. After having the right to draw their own political boundaries for decades, it’s difficult to believe that legislative leaders would be willing to embrace redistricting reforms, he said.
“Leaders of both parties go into the redistricting process with one aim: To protect incumbents,” he said. “Why would they cede that power?
Other states
State legislatures currently are responsible for drawing congressional districts in 31 states and state legislative districts in 30, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
Ohio is like Pennsylvania in that the legislature draws the lines for the congressional districts, but legislative boundaries are drawn by a commission, according to the Brennan Center. But in Ohio, if the legislature’s congressional map doesn’t get bipartisan support, the work is reassigned to a backup commission.
In West Virginia and Maryland, the Legislature draws the lines for both Congress and the state legislative districts, according to the Brennan Center.
In Delaware, the Legislature draws the lines for their districts, but not for Congress, according to the Brennan Center.
And in New York and New Jersey, the legislatures draw the lines for neither Congress nor legislative districts, according to the Brennan Center.
Two bills, one commission
Under the plan supported by Fair Districts PA, the state could create a commission to begin working on the congressional redistricting process this year if the General Assembly passes HB 22 and it’s signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf. Efforts to amend the constitution would begin this year and wrap up in 2021. If the public approves the proposed constitutional amendment in the 2021 spring primary, then the commission already created to redraw the congressional maps could then redraw the legislative maps, as well.
How soon or whether lawmakers will move on those bills at all isn’t necessarily clear.
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, is chairman of the state government committee. He said members of that committee are being surveyed to determine if they are interested in debating the HB 22 or HB 23 bills.
“When we count the votes, if the votes are there, I’m not opposed to doing something,” he said.
Everett said other changes might be considered though.
“I want people to have faith that the lines are drawn fairly,” he said.
Any vote on changing the redistricting process would likely take place in May or June when lawmakers are in Harrisburg for the state budget, he said.