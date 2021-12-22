The proposed map redrawing legislative districts for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives dramatically shifts geographic territories in the Valley.
A five-member panel makes up the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, which drafted proposed maps for the House and Senate: Republicans Sen. Kim Ward and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, and Democrats Sen. Jay Costa and Rep. Joanna McClinton plus nonpartisan chairperson Mark Nordenberg.
On Dec. 16, the Commission voted 3-2 along party lines with Nordenberg as the tie breaker to approve the maps. A 30-day period began that day for public review and comment.
Maps and links to comment are available at www.redistricting.state.pa.us. Spotlight PA has a search tool online to see current and proposed boundaries for each district: www.spotlightpa.org.
The 107th District, represented by Rep. Kurt Masser, would drop all of Montour County but gain southern portions of Northumberland County hugging the Susquehanna River and push into easternmost parts of Schuylkill County.
“I’m shocked at how drastic it is,” Masser said.
Masser lamented how he’ll lose 10 years of working relationships built in Montour County. However, he said gaining districts in Line Mountain makes sense and since he grew up near the Northumberland-Schuylkill border, it should make the proposed transition further south easier.
“I think it was important to keep our Coal Region towns together. It could have been worse. On a statewide basis, it’s not good,” Masser said.
The proposal sees Montour County shift to the 108th District, represented by Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, which would lose portions of southern Northumberland County meant for the 107th and portions of Snyder County proposed for the 85th.
Culver said it wouldn’t be the first time Montour County has been part of the 108th. She’s disappointed the proposal cuts away southwestern Northumberland County.
In the past, she said input was sought from legislators about points of interest, locations of schools, cultural similarities, shared human services and emergency services in different parts of districts. This time, she said no input was sought.
Culver implored citizens to review the maps and submit comments, whether they’re in support or opposed. She said it had been proposed in the past that the 108th lose northern Northumberland County but after public comments were reviewed, it was restored.
“If you don’t think your voice matters it absolutely does in this process. I’ve seen it work,” Culver said.
The 85th District, represented presently by Rep. David Rowe, would lose all of its Union County municipalities except East Buffalo and Union townships. It would gain all of Snyder County as well as northernmost portions of Juniata and Mifflin counties.
What’s lost in the 85th is gained by the 84th, currently represented by Rep. Joe Hamm. The district’s proposed territory is oddly shaped with wide territory on its north in parts of Lycoming County and all of Sullivan County and on its south with most of Union — a thin strip in Lycoming connecting the two.
All four representatives are Republicans. All 203 House seats are up for election in 2022.
Proposed changes to the state Senate maps for Sen. John Gordner, R-27, and Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, show no Valley community would switch from the present district alignment.
Rowe and Masser each said the results of the Legislative Reapportionment Commission are partisan, favoring the Democrats. Both expect the Supreme Court again to end up approving final maps. Rowe pointed out that nonpartisan observers and media outlets have concluded the results favor Democrats.
Rowe grew up in the Mifflinburg area. He attends church there. He won’t represent that town any longer should the maps be approved as proposed.
“It’s almost half of my constituents, if not slightly more, who are new. It seems that’s what they’re trying to do intentionally,” Rowe said. “The (proposed) maps are really just shameless gerrymandering.”