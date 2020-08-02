Only a third of hotels nationwide have brought back at least half of their employees, an industry study shows, and Valley hotels are trying to find ways to fill rooms in some way.
A new survey of members of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) shows that nearly nine in 10 hotels have been forced to furlough employees as travel across the nation has diminished nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than four months after shutdowns began, only 37 percent of AHLA members say they have even brought back at least half of their full-time employees.
According to the Associated Press, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.
In Pennsylvania, residents returning home from 19 states, after Wyoming was removed on Friday, must quarantine. Chicago and Washington, D.C., have each singled out travelers from about two dozen states.
The U.S. Travel Association believes that with proper precautions — masks, hand-washing and proper sanitation — people can travel safely.
More than a third of jobs lost during the pandemic are in the travel and tourism industry, said Tori Emerson Barnes, spokeswoman for the association. “Really and truly, the only way that we can have a sustained economic rebound is to have people moving again,” she said.
That is what Andrew Miller is trying to do. Miller, the executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, said his staff has been working with local hotels to fill rooms whenever possible. Unfortunately, weekends can be rather barren, but weekdays have been more successful for Valley hotels, he said.
Still, he is not surprised by the data showing the travel industry has been decimated.
Visitors spent $44.8 billion in Pennsylvania in 2018 according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office, including $6.3 billion on lodging. In the region the state tourism calls the Valley's of the Susquehanna that includes Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, visitors spent $679 million, including $86.6 million in lodging.
"I'm not surprised at all by that statistic," said Miller. "I remember at the beginning, everyone was cutting back so many employees and had only the very basics. Those that were still working were doing a bazillion things. A general manager might be working the front desk and helping clean."
“It’s hard to overstate just how devastating the pandemic has been for the hotel industry. We have never seen a crisis of this magnitude,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “We urge Congress to direct help to the industries and employees that need it the most, and to move swiftly to support them.”
Big events that have anchored summer hotel stays locally — the Little League World Series, the Bloomsburg Fair — have been canceled. Susquehanna University has already canceled homecoming and Parents Weekend for this fall.
So the local tourism bureau is pushing day trips and highlighting outdoor recreation options in the region.
"Some of the hotels are doing well during the week, but weekends are still problematic," Miller said. "We continue to promote bigger weekend promotions. But things are changing so quickly, it's difficult to keep up. We've tried to become experts as fast as we could in a lot of different areas."
Miller is also pushing travel in the Valley, even town to town. By getting many who have been homebound out the door even for dinner is a step forward.
"You really need to start with locals," he said. "If you get locals out to support businesses, you can get them to the next town — then the next town while everybody becomes more comfortable. Take care of your own backyard."
Another key for hotels, Miller said, is that Valley hotels continue to do a good job of keeping rooms clean. That, as much as anything, is what travelers are looking for, even if they are just passing through for one night.
"Our hotels are doing a great job at keeping rooms clean for travelers," he said. "We've seen people pay for the room one or two nights in advance, paying the extra fees so they know it's clean."
AHLA has been pushing Congress for relief as part of COVID-19 relief packages.
“Hotels have a presence in every congressional district in America, building strong local economies and supporting millions of jobs," Rogers said. "Every Member of Congress needs to hear from us about the urgent need for additional support so that we can keep our doors open and bring back our employees.”