SELINSGROVE — Snyder County District Judge John H. Reed will not seek a third six-year term this year.
"If I were to be elected to a third term I could only serve two of those six years due to the age limitation set by the Pennsylvania constitution," said Reed, who was first elected to the serve in the Selinsgrove office in 2012.
"For a mostly rural-based district, we have a large caseload every year," he said, citing the 50,000 or so cases he oversaw during his tenure so far. "I have been fortunate enough to have a very capable staff (which) is right up to date with that caseload, the latest technology and who successfully meet new challenges every day."
A former federal prosecutor and Snyder County public defender, Reed expressed gratitude for the "privilege" of serving as a district judge.
He will remain in office through the end of the year.