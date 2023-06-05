SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Borough Council is giving the Regional Engagement Center (REC) 30 days to provide complete financial information in its application for $60,000 from the Rudy Gelnett Trust fund.
For months, REC President Kelly Feiler has been requesting $30,000 for the Eighth Street center's after-school drop-in program and $30,000 for the summer camp.
The funds haven't been dispersed despite three separate applications being submitted because questions have arisen regarding lacking information, council member Bobbie Owens said. On Monday, she recommended the request be denied.
Finance committee member Scott Frost, who was absent from Monday's council meeting, "found some inconsistencies" on the application, Owens said.
"We don't have a breakdown of a lot of numbers," she said, including no mention on the REC's 990 form of past Gelnett Trust funds given to the REC or any report of the REC receiving matching funds. "We want full transparency."
Borough solicitor Robert Cravitz said the "deficiencies and inconsistencies" were discussed with REC treasurer, Tyler Shields, who Owens said has since left the board.
Each of the three separate applications contained deficiencies, Cravitz said.
"We're on the third submission. This has gone on for six months," said council member Shane Hendricks.
At Monday's meeting to lobby the council to provide the funds to the REC were Feiler; her father, Marvin Rudnitsky, who resigned from council in April along with council members Sara Lauver and Christopher Kalcich due to the ongoing controversy over funding the REC; her mother, Raven Rudnitsky; her husband, Steve Feiler and Selinsgrove residents Robert Geipel and Joshua Romero who spoke about the benefits the center provides seniors and youth.
Noting that the council has funded the REC since it opened — the center has received $272,885 in public funds from the Gelnett Trust since 2018 — Marvin Rudnitsky questioned why council was not continuing its support.
"What has changed?" he asked. "It's not tax dollars, it's Rudy Gelnett's money. Prior councils have wisely supported the REC. I implore you to do the right thing."
Correcting Rudnitsky, council member Erik Viker said the funds are, in fact, public money and the council is now responsible for administering the trust in a responsible manner.
Steve Feiler and Raven Rudnitsky raised concerns of discrimination by the council for denying the funding.
"The only inconsistency is your handling of the application," Feiler said. "It's disingenuous and distasteful."
Added Rudnitsky, "It just feels terribly discriminatory. It feels like nitpicking."
Council agreed to Viker's motion to give the REC 30 days to amend the application and allow the borough manager to release the funds if the finance committee determines all of its questions are answered.
Due to the claims of discrimination, he also asked Cravitz to review the process.
As the Rudnitskys and Feilers left the meeting, Viker advised Kelly Feiler to improve the REC's record keeping. "Hire an accountant," he said.