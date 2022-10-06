SELINSGROVE — The president of the nonprofit Regional Engagement Center (REC) is proposing adding a $20,000 part-time employee despite the organization operating at a nearly $90,000 loss so far this year.
In recent months, REC President Kelly Feiler and members of the REC board have publicly talked about their struggles to meet payroll while it works to obtain donations and grants for the center, including $60,000 it received this year in public funds from the Rudy Gelnett Trust Fund administered by the Selinsgrove Borough.
Despite financial concerns, the REC board is forging ahead with plans to obtain up to $3.5 million in state and federal funds to establish an intergenerational community program — including senior housing and a skate park — in downtown Selinsgrove.
At the REC board's Sept. 21 meeting, treasurer Tyler Shields reported the organization was operating at a financial loss of $87,200 as of August 31 and had only about 17 days of cash on hand.
Despite this report, later in the meeting, according to the approved minutes, Feiler submitted a job description for a part-time youth program coordinator at a salary of $20,000.
Currently the REC employs Feiler at a salary of $55,000, a center director who is paid $40,000 and an assistant director who earns $35,000. The REC operates the drop-in center 15 hours a week during the school year, a 10-week summer camp and offers adult exercise classes.
The board was informed that three employees are needed on-site for the safety of the drop-in program. A fourth employee would allow Feiler the "flexibility... to be off-site for meetings, grant applications, etc.," according to the meeting minutes.
The drop-in center for students in grades 3-12 is open three hours a day, Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., when school is in session.
Shields said the board has not acted on the request to increase staffing.
Asked how the board could justify a new hire, he said the center began the year with four employees but had to drop down to three. Shields did not respond to further questions regarding why or when that happened.
"Our interest in hiring another part-time employee stems from the need to bring on quality staff to operate exceptional, safe and supervised programs," Feiler told The Daily Item. "As you know, given current economic conditions, one of the most difficult issues facing for-profit businesses and nonprofit organizations alike is in hiring enough qualified staff. We are committed to providing quality programs, to do so we need excellent staff."
Feiler said 130 youth have registered to attend the drop-in program. She did not say whether attendees are required to formally register or whether a fee will be charged as suggested by borough council members.
During the August Selinsgrove borough council meeting, Feiler was asked several times about the financial sustainability of the center.
Even borough solicitor Robert Cravitz weighed in.
“If Gelnett weren’t here, would this (drop-in) program be sustainable?” he asked, to which Feiler replied that she was thankful the trust fund is available to help "the children of Selinsgrove.”