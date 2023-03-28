SELINSGROVE — The Regional Engagement Center (REC) in Selinsgrove has received a $9,000 state grant for its intergenerational STEM and makerspace programs.
The nonprofit organization received a portion of a PAsmart grant awarded to the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit which will be used to purchase a 3-D printer, laptops, recording equipment and other supplies for the REC's makerspace modules in music recording and production, technology design lab, graphic and creative arts, said REC President Kelly Feiler.
"We are thankful that the intermediate unit and the Susquehanna Valley United Way recognize our value in providing quality programming in addition to acknowledging our reach within the community,” she said. “They are both tremendous partners, and we are hopeful that we can continue to support each other, and the other local non-profits that are doing excellent work.”
The center is located at 429 8th St., Selinsgrove.
PAsmart Grants support STEM and computer science learning opportunities throughout the state. Since 2018, $60 million has been invested in education and workforce development through the initiative.
— MARCIA MOORE