The reemergence of the regional chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People resulted in the organization of a Juneteenth Celebration planned for Brandon Park in Williamsport.
The Lycoming Tri-County NAACP, which reorganized in 2020, serves Lycoming, Clinton and Northumberland Counties. Its Juneteenth Celebration is themed “Celebrating Who We Are.” Organizational partners include CommUnity Zone in Lewisburg and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Diversity & Inclusion Impact Council.
Juneteenth marks the end to chattel slavery in the United States when federal troops entered Galveston, Texas, to ensure freedom to the last of the enslaved more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
“Juneteenth is equivalent to the 4th of July for black Americans because we were not considered in the original one. This holiday is worth honoring, worth celebrating. We built this great nation for free so we deserve this holiday and so much more,” said Melodie Carter-Shaw, Lycoming Tri-County chapter president. “Juneteenth is an important part of American history and should be a national holiday as significant as the 4th of July or any other holiday.”
Lycoming Tri-County NAACP’s Juneteenth Celebration begins at 9 a.m. at Freedom Road Cemetery with prayer for 10 Civil War soldiers buried there in honor of their sacrifice.
A Peace Walk follows to Brandon Park on Packer Street where, at 10:30 a.m., prayer and the singing of the Black National Anthem will be held. Mayor Derek Slaughter will greet the crowd followed by a keynote address at 11:30 a.m. by culinary historian Adrian Miller. Miller is an author of several books including “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue.” He was featured in the Netflix docu-series “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.”
The event will feature poetry, spoken word and dancing at the park’s bandshell. An open mic will allow for local artists to be showcased. There will also be food trucks, art exhibits, informational and historical displays and a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Provided by River Valley Health and Dental, the first 50 people to get vaccinated will receive $5 Sheetz gift cards.
The Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation, Sunbury, Bucknell University and Trot Fitness, Lewisburg, count among the event’s many sponsors.
Lisa Williams, vice president, Lycoming Tri-County NAACP, said she’s hopeful attendees will leave the celebration with a fuller understanding of the resilience of African Americans and how much Black Americans have contributed to the country and to the world.
“Through this understanding, we as a country could possibly one day become ‘one.’ This experience is one of understanding, open-mindedness, willingness, peace and love,” Williams said.
“I am so excited for this year's celebration as the focus will be celebrating ‘Who We Are’ in all our glory, in all our melanin. As we celebrate, we will join our ancestors as we raise the vibration of love, joy and healing,” Carter-Shaw said.
New members are sought for the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP. The chapter currently has working groups for voter registration, rights and education; Black history; public safety, police reform and civil rights. For more information, visit www.naacptricounty.wordpress.com, @LTC.NAACP.2348 on Facebook, call or text 570-360-9250, or email lycomingtricountynaacp@gmail.com.