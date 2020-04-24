More than $108,000 in community gifts, along with $250,000 seeded from the First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP), allowed regional United Ways to lead a grantmaking process to rapidly deploy resources to nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, launched the COVID-19 United Community Funds.
“This collaborative approach by the premier funding agencies in Northcentral Pennsylvania exemplifies the power of partnerships,” said, Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP president and CEO. “Now is the time for organizations to work together and maximize community impact.”
Initial funding was handed out for food, rental and utility assistance; diapers and infant needs; personal protective equipment for staff and clients; laptops, tablets and connectivity devices for telehealth services; and financial assistance for small businesses. A second wave is expected to be open for applications in May.
“The power of this collaboration is that we have been able to tap into everyone’s resources and reputation," said Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. "The result is that we have had incredible support from our community and we are so grateful. This will enable us to make a tremendous impact together.”
Since opening the application on April 6, more than $1.8 million in requests were received from 100 organizations. United Way leaders engaged 24 community members to review the Phase I applications. Grant awards totaling $301,300 will be distributed to 33 nonprofit organizations.
“We understand that the need in our community is great. COVID-19 has impacted our residents and nonprofits in ways we have yet to fully realize. Phase I was just the beginning and an opportunity for us to get funds into the region and our communities as quickly as possible,” said Adrienne Mael, president/CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties. “We look forward to revisiting the applications we have already received as well as reviewing the new ones we expect in this next round of applications."
Gifts to the COVID-19 United Community Funds can be made by visiting www.ncpagives.org and selecting the individual fund. Each fund is managed by FCFP and 100% of all dollars raised will be granted back to the community. Donations may also be sent by mail with a check made payable to FCFP to 201 West Fourth St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Please note COVID-19 United Community Funds and the county where donors would like their gift to be deployed on the memo line.