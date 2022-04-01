MIFFLINBURG — Mount Luther is now accepting registrations for all 2022 summer camping programs until they are filled. Campers who register before April 15 will receive a discount on their camp fee.
This year’s camping season will begin on June 19. Resident and Day Camps run until Aug. 5. There are programs for all ages from kindergarten to senior high, adults, and families. Most sessions run for one week, but there are also half-week and day-only sessions.
New programs this year include Family Pick-A-Day, which allows you to come for a day of adventure during our Family Camp. A special activity on July 6 and 7 will be planned and announced online. Also new this year is Elective Explosion, which allows participants to pick what they want to do during a special session each day (July 10-15). There will be electives themed around water, crafts, sports, Legos, nature, sewing, singing, folk music and drama. The new Wild Pioneers, Juniors and Intermediates will feature more nature activities as well as learning about the environment.
For more information on this summer’s programs, call the camp office at 570-922-1587 or visit the camp’s website at campmountluther.org.
This year’s theme at Mount Luther is “Boundless: God beyond Measure.”