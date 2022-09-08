LEWISBURG — Registration is open for the eleventh annual Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) Alumni Weekend for alumni, family and friends of the Lewisburg Area School District Sept. 23-24, according to Ann Glock, executive director of the Green Dragon Foundation.
“We’re excited to return to our original format this year with multiple activities taking place throughout the weekend,” said Shelly Sholley, LAHS Alumni Weekend chair. “Last year we made our excellent soccer team the focus and partnered the Tailgate Party with a soccer game, but this year, we’re making our return to Christy Mathewson Stadium to cheer on the Green Dragon Football team.”
Events will include “Fire Breathing Dragon Tailgate Pit” prior to the football game, post-game celebration with a dance party, “The Fabulous Spastics Band Party,” at Bull Run Tap House, a historic walk through Lewisburg, wine tasting at Fero Vineyards, a cocktail reception and more.
People who would like to register for the weekend or anyone hoping to volunteer or inquire about the call 2022 events can contact The Green Dragon Foundation at (570) 522-8433, or email info@greendragonfoundation.org.