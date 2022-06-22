ELYSBURG — A day of golf and fun extras will benefit the purchase of a new 3D mammography unit to care for Women’s Health patients at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.
Registration is now open for the annual Jane F. Korbich Memorial Golf Tournament, which begins at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course, 954 PA-487, Elysburg.
Tournament details include 11 a.m. registration, lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and shotgun start at 1. The tournament will be played in a scramble format, and players will be placed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Contests will be held for: closest to the pin (men and women), longest drive (men and women), most accurate drive (men and women)
The field is limited, and registration is required. Each player’s entry fee is $100, and sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Deadline for registration is July 1, and players can register at go.geisinger.org/GSACHGolf. The website also offers an option for anyone who would like to donate but cannot participate in the tournament.
To ask questions or request more information, call 570-214-0400.
