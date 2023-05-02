SELINSGROVE — Boscov’s has opened registration to its largest annual fundraising event, Friends Helping Friends. During this one-day in-store only event, Boscov’s offers its biggest sale of the year, 25% off its lowest sale prices.
To access this exclusive event, customers receive a shopping pass after donating $5 to a partnering nonprofit organization and the nonprofit organization keeps 100% of the shopping pass donation proceeds.
The event will be held on Oct. 18 during store hours, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
To learn more and to register, go to: www.boscovs.com/friendshelpingfriends.