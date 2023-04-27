MIFFLINBURG — Mount Luther is gearing up for the 2023 summer camping season. Registrations are now being accepted for all programs until they are filled. Bring a friend to camp who’s never been there, you can get 25% off your registration fee. Program information and registration available at www.campmountluther.org/summer.
This year’s camping season will begin on June 18. Resident and Day Camps run until Aug. 8. There are programs for all ages from kindergarten to senior high, adults, and families. Most sessions run for one week, but there are also half-week and day-only sessions, including a Pick-A-Day Camp and Pick Your Adventure. For more information on this summer’s programs, call the camp office at 570-922-1587 or visit the camp’s website at http://www.campmountluther.org.
This year, the camp is offering more traditional programs throughout the summer. The Mount Luther experience is a blend of small and large group activities. Campers spend most of their time in a cabin group with peer campers and their counselors. A Family Camp will be held during the week of July 4 and there is also a Servant And Leadership Training camp for senior high. A junior high Pedal, Pack, and Paddle camp will allow campers to bike, backpack, and canoe for three days. Tracks allows elementary and middle schoolers to spend more time in a specialty area during their week.
This year’s theme at Mount Luther is “Holy Trinity, Wholly Love.” Campers and staff will enter into the wonder and truth of the Trinity in order to know God more fully and know ourselves more wholly. Each day at camp is framed by a question that will open participants to an aspect of the Trinity. Through the camp’s method of studying the Bible, called “GROW Time,” staff will help campers Gather and Reflect On the Word throughout their day, culminating in an evening worship service. Campers also get to do crafts, go swimming, play games, camp out, and sing songs during their time at Mount Luther.
Mount Luther, located five miles west of Mifflinburg off Route 45, is a Christian church camp that runs year-round outdoor ministry programming, including an eight-week summer camp. For more information on any of Camp Mount Luther’s programs call the camp at 570-922-1587 or visit www.campmountluther.org.