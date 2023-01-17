Valley nonprofits looking to participate in the area's largest fundraiser — Raise the Region — have until Feb. 24 to pre-register for the annual event.
The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) in collaboration with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will host Raise the Region on March 8-9. The 30-hour online program is designed to help kick off the 2023 fundraising efforts of local nonprofits through the generosity of sponsors and the general public.
Over the past decade, more than $14 million has been raised for Valley nonprofits, ranging from schools to theatres and community centers.
Participation in Raise the Region is available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union counties. Pre-registration is required by Friday, Feb. 24 at raisetheregion.org.
In 2022, donors gifted $2,144,702 to 320 nonprofit organizations. The program had thousands of donors make more than 13,700 gifts. Since its start in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received over $14.4 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.
“Raise the Region builds a sense of community,” said Jason McCahan, Director of Philanthropy. “It has become a primary fundraiser for many organizations over the years and donors appreciate the opportunity to help a variety of local nonprofits throughout the region. It is a true celebration of local philanthropy.”
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has again donated $175,000 to be used to stretch every donation made to pre-registered nonprofits.
"The Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships are proud to be a part of Raise the Region for the eleventh year. This fundraiser continues to give us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits,” said Aubrey Alexander. “Last year, we saw great success with the addition of Tioga County nonprofits. We are looking forward to another record-breaking event this year."