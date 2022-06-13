SUNBURY — Registration remains open for the first reunion of dogs adopted from Mostly Mutts and their families on Sunday, June 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Shikellamy State Park Marina, near Sunbury.
The free family-friendly event, to be held rain or shine, is open to Mostly Mutts adopters, sponsors, donors, members, volunteers and other supporters of the no-kill shelter in Sunbury. More than 100 people have registered to date. Dogs are invited to attend.
Activities include free games with prizes for children and dogs, a ticket auction and a 50/50 drawing. Free food will be available.
If their dog is unable to attend, adopters are asked to bring photos of their pet. Attendees also are asked to bring lawn chairs.
Those planning to attend may register by sending their names and the number of people who will join them at the reunion to mostlymuttsonline@gmail.com.
For more information about the reunion and other upcoming events, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.