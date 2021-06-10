LEWISBURG — Registration and sponsorships opened for Evangelical Community Hospital’s 35th Annual Golf Classic.
The scramble-format tournament will be held Aug. 6 at the Bucknell Golf Club. Shotgun starts are at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Entry fee for each golfer is $125 and includes green fees, golf cart, refreshments and meals.
For more information on golfer registration, individual and business sponsorships, call 570-522-2685 or email fundraising@evanhospital.com.
The Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments performed by the trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians of Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. More than $1 million has been raised at the event over the years.
This year’s event features on-the-course contests and a chance to win 2021 Ford Escape from Selinsgrove Ford with a hole-in-one. Quandel Construction is the main Golf Classic Sponsor. Other sponsorship opportunities are available to support ERMMS.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO