Sunbury Community Health and Rehabilitation will close at the end of the March, putting more than 20 employees out of work and 21 residents to relocate to other nursing facilities.
The rehabilitation center, owned and operated by Kling Health Services, LP, is located on the second floor of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, 350 N. 11th St.
According to a news release this morning, "approximately 22 employees of Sunbury Community Health and Rehabilitation will be laid off and approximately 21 residents will be discharged to other local nursing facilities."
Last month, center officials said they expected to fulfill a 20-year lease at the facility signed seven years ago.
“We were made aware of the closing of UPMC Sunbury on Dec. 4, 2019 and immediately began working with UPMC leadership and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) to determine next steps,” said Dave Klingerman, president of Kling Health Services, LP. “The safety, security, and comfort of our residents is our top priority, and given the future sale of the building, we believe it is in the best interest of our residents and families to discontinue operations.”
The employees of Sunbury Community Health and Rehabilitation were notified of the closure today.
"I know our facility was an asset to the community of Sunbury and it was a privilege for my staff and myself to care for our residents," said Teresa Flowers, home administrator.
"It's is a shame that this company is leaving," said Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich. "I understand the safety concerns when the majority of the hospital is empty. I truly hope that UPMC comes up with a plan of action in the near future because they have affected much more than just their UPMC organization.
"I am saddened for the company that is closing and its residents in a time when these people who need help are being uprooted."
“It’s been a pleasure to be a part of the Sunbury community for the past seven years and to serve hundreds of skilled-nursing residents,” said Klingerman. “As a five-star CMS ranked facility, our employees have been second to none in providing outstanding care. We are dedicated to helping them connect with local resources to find new employment.”
According to the release, residents and their families received 30-days’ written notice of discharge on Thursday. The facility is collaborating with other facilities in the region to find placement for these residents.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.