There are no offseasons for firefighters, who answer the call whether in the heat of summer or in below-freezing temperatures in winter.
Those extremes make bringing rehabilitation units to the scene of a working fire a good idea, said East Mahoning Fire Chief Leslie Young.
Rehabilitation units carry no pumps or hoses, and its crew members don’t go into burning buildings. But they provide a vital service for firefighters — giving them respite from the heat, cold and other weather elements, fluids for hydration and snacks for energy, along with medical evaluations before they go back into the fire attack.
“The unit is designed for emergency situations to help first responders,” Americus Hose Co. General Manager Bob Hare said. “We are happy we have this for when there are situations in hot or cold weather our responders have a place to take a quick break when needed.”
Americus Hose Co. President Jerome Alex said the rehab trailer is an asset.
“Our rehab trailer is designed to support our firefighters and rescue personnel in situations,” he said. “It’s heated in the winter and cool in the summer which provides a protection in the elements and the necessary supplies to maintain the safety of our responders.”
Danville Fire chief John Buckenberger said the Danville department's unit, in wintertime, includes "a structure where we can blow hot air into it. And we have a thick mat that we can make into a floor."
"We have tables, we have cots, chairs and heaters," he said. "Ambulance personnel use the unit to take vitals of firefighters or emergency personnel if they've just come out of a burning structure.
"We take their vitals before we allow them to go back inside. We rehab them with coffee, water, sandwiches."
In the summertime, the unit has misting units, he said.
"Plus we have cooling vests," Buckenberger said. "You put this on a person that has just come out of a fire where it is very warm and hot. It cools their body temperature."
Again, the unit will be stocked with water and food in a nice, cool atmosphere for vitals to be taken.
Buckenberger noted that they take the unit "throughout the whole area. To Shamokin and Mount Carmel, Berwick, Catawissa, Sunbury. "We're all over with it," he said. "It's an amazing unit."
In today's market, such a unit might go for more than $50,000, but Danville bought it a few years ago for a cost in the $30,000 range, Buckenberger said.
The rehab units represent an evolution in how firefighters view their jobs, as well as a way for people to serve in the department who might be unable to perform all the duties of a firefighter.
Nearly one-half of all line-of-duty deaths among firefighters are the result of heart attacks and other cardiac issues, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). About 80,000 firefighters are injured annually, with almost 30 percent of them from overexertion and strain, FEMA said.
A firefighter in full gear at a structure fire can lose almost 3 pounds of water weight in the first 15 minutes. While the gear protects them from fire, it also makes it harder for their bodies to naturally cool down.
The National Fire Protection Association established a standard requiring firefighters to rest for at least 20 minutes after either depleting two 30-minute air bottles or one 45-minute bottle.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.