A Northumberland soldier killed during World War II who was been positively identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) is coming home next year.
The remains of U.S. Army Private Horace Middleton, of Northumberland, who was killed at age 20 in World War II, were scheduled to be returned to the Valley and buried in Milton, but the ceremony has been delayed several times due to COVID since Middleton was "accounted" for on Oct. 31, 2019. Middleton's relative John Bowers made the announcement at Milton Area School District's Veterans Day ceremony on Friday.
"Arrangements have been made for three years," said Bowers, of Milton. "Horace will come in to the Harrisburg Airport. There are arrangements with regional PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, numerous motorcycle groups, a World War II vehicle collectors group out of Gettysburg. Probably from Clark's Ferry up, Route 15 will be pretty well lined with VFW, Legions and groups to honor him when he comes home."
Bowers said a relative of Middleton — his next of kin — wants to be available for the service but can't make the trip this year due to health concerns this year and travel concerns. Bowers said the plan is to work out a date for next summer. Middleton will be buried in Harmony Ceremony in Milton.
Middleton was killed during a siege of Myitkyina, Burma in the summer of 1944. Middleton, an infantryman with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional) was reported to be killed on July 12, 1944, two months after the Americans took an airfield from the Japanese.
According to the DPAA, the remains of servicemen killed during the battle were buried in at least eight different temporary cemeteries and numerous isolated burial locations. Eventually, all known burials were concentrated into the U.S. Military Cemetery at Myitkyina. The following year, all of the remains at the U.S. Military Cemetery were disinterred and transferred to the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda, India.
However, one set of remains — Unknown X-63 Kalaikunda — was unable to be identified by the military. The remains were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in March 1949.
Nearly 70 years later — Sept. 17, 2018 — DPAA disinterred Unknown X-63 Kalaikunda and scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis to positively identify Middleton, according to the DPAA.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, said stories like this gives families and communities closure.
"Every time we see one of these tables," said Schlegel Culver, referring to the POW/MIA Missing Man table set up during the Milton Area Veterans Day ceremony, "say a little prayer that we can get these people home and gives these families closure. It is important we remember them as well."