Relief may be on the horizon for parents and guardians reeling from the national baby formula shortage.
Monday afternoon, U.S. officials reached an agreement to allow manufacturer Abbott to restart its largest domestic factory, though it will be two months or more before any new products ship from the site to help alleviate the national shortage facing parents, according to Associated Press reports.
Dr. Karen Ephlin, of Wilkes-Barre, said patients and their families who are dependent on formula are having a hard time finding products or substitutes. The shortage stems from a February recall by Abbott, the nation’s largest formula maker, that shuttered the company’s Sturgis, Michigan, plant and exacerbated ongoing supply chain disruptions among formula makers, leaving fewer options on stores shelves across much of the country.
"We're doing our best to help families find appropriate alternatives through different brands, and to provide resources to find at their local stores," said Ephlin. "We've been sharing the government website (https://www.hhs.gov/formula/index.html) and the individual manufacturing websites that can help find stores with formula in stock. Unfortunately, there are so many things out of stock and they're difficult to find. People are having a hard time right now."
Under the deal, Abbott must work with outside experts to upgrade its standards and reduce bacterial contamination at the Michigan facility, which has been under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following four infant bacterial infections in January. Two of the babies died.
The deal, which must be reviewed by a federal judge, amounts to a legally binding agreement between the FDA and the company on steps needed to reopen the factory.
The FDA is expected to announce additional steps Monday evening to allow more foreign imports into the U.S. to address the supply problems. It comes as the administration of President Joe Biden faces intense pressure to do more to ease the shortage that has left many parents hunting for formula online or at food banks.
Geisinger does have samples from manufacturers, but only a limited supply. The hospital system has the same issues as stores: if there's no product available, they aren't getting more, said Ephlin.
"At this point, it’s a production issue," said Ephlin. "Until the companies have something available, our hands are tied. It’s the same for any pediatric practice or health care system."
Ephlin also warned that parents should only follow the instructions as recommended on formula bottles or by the doctor.
"I had a 2-month-old patient admitted to the hospital," she said. "The family had been mixing the formula with water to half strength. It's a common thing to do, but it doesn't stretch. Mixing it with water doesn't give enough nutrients. Patients can become ill with electrolyte imbalances and require IV therapy."
Do not, she emphasized, make your own formula. Recipes have been passed around online, advertising recipes from the 1960s with evaporated milk or Karo syrup.
"It's not nutritionally sustainable for the child," said Ephlin. "It's very dangerous."
Cow, goat or other animal milk is also not good for children under a year old, she said. It can lead to iron deficiency and anemia.
"It does not provide the nutrients appropriate for a child under a year," she said.
Maggi Barton, the deputy press secretary for the state Department of Health, said the Similac formula recall is a national issue, and the department, is working closely with the USDA and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) to handle product concerns.
"Abbott, the makers of Similac, has been cooperative with product substitutions," said Barton. "Unfortunately, the timing of the recall has exacerbated the shortages already occurring due to existing supply chain issues, making it difficult for parents participating in WIC (and non-participating families as well) to find formula in stores."
The WIC state agency is working closely with its local agencies and stores to advise participants on product availability and exchanges as applicable. The Pennsylvania WIC program is keeping WIC staff, stores and families up to date with product substitutions as they occur, said Barton.
The FDA advises parents and caregivers not to feed their baby Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powder formulas that meet all three of these conditions: the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and the expiration date is April 2022 or later. Abbott has also recalled Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case). A
WIC participants should be able to obtain a different brand of formula. The FDA advised calling a local WIC clinic for more guidance.
On Monday, President Joe Biden offered formula manufacturers and retailers transportation and logistics support to ease the nationwide shortage of baby formula.
The White House said it is working with all major formula producers to boost production, including reaching out to their suppliers to encourage them to prioritize production and delivery of formula ingredients. It comes as the Biden administration has come under intense pressure over the last week to do more to ease the shortage of formula that has forced parents of infants to go to significant lengths to feed their children.
The shortage has led retailers like CVS and Target to limit how many containers customers can purchase per visit and forced some parents to swap and sell formula online.
The Associated Press and Tribune News Service contributed to this report.