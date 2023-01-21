SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin resident and former city councilman who was removed from office by a county judge last year announced he will seek office once again.
Joe Leschinskie sent a press release to Valley media outlets saying, although he was announcing he would attempt to regain the seat, which is now filled by his wife, Tonya Leschinskie, he alleges he wants the public to not be "robbed of their votes."
Joe Leschinskie was removed from office after then Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor ruled and issued an order that Leschinskie could not serve in office because he was convicted of a felony cocaine drug conviction in 2009.
Leschinskie decided to run for office anyway and won the Primary Election in 2021. He took the oath of office and served on the board for only a few weeks before he was removed.
Leschinskie blames Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz for his removal, but Saylor, who is now a senior judge, said during the proceedings, any convicted felon serving in office is against the Pennsylvania Constitution.
Saylor ruled Leschinskie's conviction was an "infamous crime" and according to the Pennsylvania Constitution, it bans Leschinskie from holding the seat.
Saylor said he cannot "change the law."
"Every elected official in Pennsylvania is required to take an oath of office," Matulewicz said. "That oath requires that you swear that you support, defend and obey the Constitution of Pennsylvania and exercise the duties of your office with fidelity. Mr. Leschinskie's actions violated the Pennsylvania Constitution, therefore I was required by my oath to take action against a convicted felon who ran for public office in violation of the Constitution. I presented my case and the court made a decision.
Joe Leschinskie said he will proceed forward with seeking office.
“We must fight for our right to choose who represents us, and not let anything like that ever happen again,” Joe Leschinskie said in his release. “We must vote accordingly. Our votes matter.”
Leschinskie said he won't let any district attorney, any newspapers who he claimed advocated against the will of the people and any judge who he claimed doesn’t even have a vote in Shamokin overturn a free and fair election.
“Every single day I regret leaving (office), but moving forward, that is surely not going to happen," he said.
Joe Leschinskie said while he was in office he kept promises and worked full time at City Hall.
He said he voted against raising taxes, and put a stop to more than $400,000 a year in illegal pension payments.
“I will continue to do the same in the future should you choose to allow me to finish my term as your councilman," he said. "I will also protect your homes by voting against any action attempted to be taken for a countywide property tax reassessment, which would make it more expensive for everyone to live in their homes. I am running to take back what is rightfully ours,” he said. “It’s time we take back Shamokin, and nobody is going to stop us.”