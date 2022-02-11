BLOOMSBURG — The Renaissance Jamboree Festival will return to Bloomsburg April 30 with a new name and location.
Renaissance Jamboree: Detoured to the River will be held adjacent to the Susquehanna River on Fort McClure Boulevard. The festival is moving for this year due to a paving project on East Street, where it is usually held.
“After cancelling the festival in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the committee felt it was important to engineer its return in 2022. With Main Street out of the picture due to the East Street paving project, we began looking at alternative locations. This stretch of Fort McClure Boulevard met our criteria and more – plenty of room for vendor booths, scenic location next to the Susquehanna River and nearby parking,” said Cindy Schultz, Renaissance Jamboree committee co-chair. “ When John Berger of the Farm in Bloom generously offered his event barn and fields to the festival, we knew we could host a successful event on Fort McClure.”
The Farm in Bloom opened up new opportunities such as having a central location for all children’s activities and a bigger footprint for the music stage. Highlights include pony rides, inflatable slides, a magician and some of the area’s favorite local bands.
Festival-goers can still expect the festival to boast more than 100 arts/crafts vendors and regional nonprofit organization booths alongside live music, dance and special performances. Additionally, food trucks will donate a portion of their sales to local nonprofit partners.
Parking will be at the Streater Field parking lot or the west end Bloomsburg Fairgrounds parking lots with a shuttle bus to Fort McClure Boulevard. Visit www.downtownbloomsburg.org for more information on the new location and a complete schedule of entertainment and vendors.