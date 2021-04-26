Mount Carmel's Dani Rae Renno and Northumberland Christian's Emily Garvin were named to the PA Sports Writers Girls’ All-State Basketball Team for the second year in a row on Monday and Lisa Varano, who led Mount Carmel to its first state title, was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year.
Renno finished third on the Mount Carmel career scoring list with 1,566 points, behind Maria Fantanarosa (3,823), the state's all-time points leader, and Nicole Varano (1,818). Renno is now first three-time all-state honoree in program history, and the first Red Tornado voted to the first team since Fantanarosa in 1985.
Garvin, a junior guard-forward combo, was named to the 1A all-state team for second consecutive season, leading the repeat district champion Warriors in scoring (16.4 ppg.), rebounding (7.9), steals (5.0) and assists (4.1) for the third consecutive season, and moving to fourth in program history with 1,391 points. She helped lead Norry Christian to the state semifinals.
Varano led Mount Carmel to the Class 2A state title after finishing the year 19-5 and winning the District 4 championship for the 10th time in 11 seasons.
CLASS 6A
First team
Talya Brugler, Nazareth, 6-1, Sr., 15.3
Lizzy Groetsch, North Allegheny, 5-11, Sr., 16.2
Julie Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 5-10, Sr., 15.9
Lucy Olsen, Spring-Ford, 5-9, Sr., 19.4
Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, Jr., 17.0
Olivia Westphal, Bethel Park, 5-9, Sr., 24.6
Second team
Lindsay Berger, Parkland, 6-2, Sr., 14.8
Emily Chmiel, Central Bucks East, 6-0, Sr., 16.2
Ashleigh Connor, Mount Lebanon, 5-10, Jr., 21.7
Caroline Shiery, Central Dauphin, 6-3, Jr., 18.0
Emily Strunk, Stroudsburg, 6-2, Sr., 20.9
Third team
Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 5-11, Fr., 12.5
Anna McTamney, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-10, Sr., 13.1
Paige Morningstar, North Allegheny, 6-1, Sr., 11.0
Grace O’Neill, Archbishop Carroll, 5-7, Jr., 12.8
Emina Selimovic, McDowell, 6-0, Sr., 13.8
Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, So., 11.0
Makiah Shaw, Red Lion, 6-0, Sr., 16.0
Player of the year — Lizzy Groetsch, North Allegheny
Coach of the year — Spencer Stefko, North Allegheny
CLASS 5A
First team
Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-7, Jr., 16.5
Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O’Hara, 6-2, Jr., 14.5
Talia Gilliard-Jackson, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, Sr., 14.7
Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-11, Jr., 17.2
Kennedie Montue, Plum, 5-11, Sr., 23.6
Sydni Scott, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-7, Jr., 12.0
Second team
Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 6-0, Fr., 15.9
Courtney Dahlquist, Trinity (Washington), 6-1, Sr., 17.4
Grace Niekelski, Mount St. Joseph, 6-0, Sr., 17.0
Perri Page, Chartiers Valley, 6-0, Sr., 15.2
Peyton Pinkney, Woodland Hills, 6-0, Sr., 15.0
Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-10, Jr., 14.7
Third team
Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield (Delco), 5-7, Sr., 13.9
Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-0, So., 17.5
Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-10, So., 21.2
Marin Miller, Hollidaysburg, 5-5, Jr., 24.5
Emma Theodorsson, Moon, 6-1, Jr., 18.0
Kourtney Wilson, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 14.8
Player of the year — Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley
Coach of the year — Chrissie Doogan, Cardinal O’Hara
CLASS 4A
First team
Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-0, Jr., 16.6
Anajah Brown, Baldwin (Philadelphia), 6-1, Sr., 17.4
Cecelia Collins, Scranton Prep, 6-1, Sr., 16.5
Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-9, Jr., 16.5
Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood, 5-10, Sr., 16.1
Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Sr., 16.5
Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-3., So., 15.3
Second team
Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-9, So., 19.8
Taja Colbert, Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg), 5-5, Sr., 20.9
Kaylie Griffin, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-8, Sr., 15.3
Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 16.5
Lily Seyfert, Wyomissing, 5-8, Sr., 17.5
Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-9, Jr., 17.9
Third team
Carissa Dunham, Villa Maria (Erie), 5-7, Jr., 9.9
Jaida Parker, Tyrone, 5-9, Jr., 13.4
Emma Pavelek, Beaver, 5-8, Sr., 15.8
Ava Waid, Villa Maria (Erie), 5-6, Sr., 7.1
Corinne Washington, Quaker Valley, 5-11, Sr., 15.5
Player of the year — Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood
Coach of the year — Mike McDonald, Archbishop Wood
CLASS 3A
First team
Denae Carter, St. Basil, 6-0, Sr., 21.0
Kylie Lavelle, Riverside (Taylor), 6-1, Jr., 22.5
Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 20.9
Summer McNulty, Loyalsock, 5-7, Sr., 14.6
Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite, 5-9, Sr., 23.6
Second team
Antonia Bates, Notre Dame (Green Pond), 6-0, Jr., 12.4
Erika Dubosky, Panther Valley, 5-11, Sr., 18.7
Paige Julian, Mohawk, 5-8, Sr., 20.5
Ava Stevenson, Trinity (Camp Hill), 6-0, Sr., 15.5
Trinity Williams, Palisades, 6-1, Sr., 20.9
Third team
Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti, 5-3, Jr., 18.1
Ciani Montgomery, West Catholic, 5-6, Sr., 18.0
Aslyn Pry, Moniteau, 6-0, Sr., 19.6
Haily Sherman, Susquenita, 5-9, Sr., 18.4
Janai Smith, Imhotep, 5-9, Jr., 14.7
Jordyn Smith, Forest Hills, 5-9, Sr., 17.4
Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-11, So., 14.8
Lauren Trumpy, Trinity (Camp Hill), 6-5, Jr., 13.2
Player of the year — Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic
Coach of the year — Beulah Osueke, West Catholic
CLASS 2A
First team
Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall, 6-5, Sr., 14.5
Olivia Ciullo, Old Forge, 5-8, Sr., 22.4
Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 5-11, So., 19.0
Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross, 5-10, Jr., 21.5
Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-3, Sr., 20.7
Grace Sundback, Westtown, 5-10, So., 16.3
Second team
Alexis Brooks, Westtown, 5-10, Sr., 10.8
Claudia Clark, Mahanoy Area, 57, Sr., 13.7
Zahra King, Westtown, 5-10, So., 14.2
Maeve McErlene, Notre Dame du Namur, 5-10, Jr., 19.5
Neleh Nogay, Neshannock, 5-6, Jr., 17.5
Sanaa Redmond, Shipley, 5-6, Sr., 16.5
Third team
Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-7, Fr., 18.6
Maizee Fry, United, 6-0, Sr., 17.5
Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-5, So., 18.7
Nadia Moore, Winchester Thurston, 5-10, So., 18.8
Kassidy Smith, Penns Manor, 5-8, Sr., 15.8
Alicia Young, Sto-Rox, 5-11, Jr., 19.9
Player of the year — Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall
Coach of the year — Lisa Varano, Mount Carmel
CLASS 1A
First team
Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, Jr., 16.3
Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, Sr., 18.0
Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-8, Jr., 20.0
Carly Mulvaney, Jenkintown, 5-10, Sr., 16.6
Kaliyah Myricks, George School, 6-2, Sr., 20.8
Andjela Pavicevik, Harrisburg Christian, 25.0
Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Sr., 19.6
Second team
Sarah Chambers, Coudersport, 6-0, Sr., 17.7
Bellah DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 15.9
Samantha Heenan, Nativity BVM, 5-8, Sr., 17.7
Leah Homan, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-11, Jr., 17.7
Merit Innocent, Harrisburg Christian, 6-2, So., 18.0
Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Abington Friends, 5-11, Sr., 11.5
Third team
Bree Garzel, Port Allegany, 5-8, Sr., 22.2
Serena Hartzler, Veritas, 5-7, Sr., 17.4
Katie McGrath, Jenkintown, 5-7, Jr., 14.1
Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-0, So., 20.5
Rylee Snyder, Shanksville Stonycreek, 6-0, Jr., 17.6
Player of the year — Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle
Coach of the year — Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle