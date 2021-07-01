LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County welcomed visitors Thursday for the first time to its newly renovated and expanded space on Reitz Boulevard.
The library underwent a $1.75 million project — the money split evenly between grant funds and local fundraising — to add an 1,150-square-foot children’s wing. Built on the building’s south end, the library was reconfigured as adult materials were shifted to the north end and new furniture added throughout.
The pandemic forced the library’s closure in March 2020, opportune timing for the construction. It reopened in a limited capacity from last July into November but largely operated in a pick-up, drop-off capacity.
The library formally reopened Thursday to the public for full service. The sounds of kids and adults chatting and meandering the aisles brought an end to the lonely silence — save for the quite loud sounds of construction — that set in over the past year-plus.
Library Director Roberta Greene spoke of one family where a young boy burst through the front door, turned right towards where the children’s section once was and stopped. She challenged him to find the new children’s wing, the boy looked about and shot forward in the opposite direction.
“This is thrilling to be able to invite people back in to enjoy their community space,” Greene said. “It’s a rediscovering of everything we have. Everything in this building has been moved. Everybody has to find their favorite author, or their favorite collection, and there are many new places to sit.”
Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator, said she was happy to hear children’s voices in the library again. Several new library cards were issued in the children’s wing Thursday morning, she said, adding that she overheard one family express gratitude for having someplace to go on a rainy day.
Sisters Anna and Lucy Borgoyn, ages 7 and 5, respectively, of Lewisburg, each slipped on a pair of headphones and sat attentively while interacting with electronic notepads installed onto a crayon-shaped kiosk added to the new children’s win.
Their mom, Melissa Borgoyn, said she was especially impressed by the amount of natural light and cozy places to sit silently with a book.
“Libraries have always had my heart. We love it,” Borgoyn said.
Jonathan Adams, of Lewisburg, already had three books tucked under his left arm. His 7-year-old daughter, Laurel, poked around the children’s section for a fourth book to read. Laurel said she could spend a full day hanging out in the newly renovated space.
“I like looking at books; graphic novels and animal books,” Laurel said.
The library’s Summer Quest Reading Program, Tails and Tales, continues through Aug. 7. The program challenges kids to read for 1,000 minutes over the summer, and they can earn “brag tags” along the way toward a free book. Register online at www.unioncountylibraries.org/summerquest2021.
A summer fundraiser for the library, Trivia Night, will be held at 7 p.m. July 21 at Union Cellars, 4760 Furnace Road, Lewisburg. Trivia questions will focus on television, streaming shows and pop culture. Teams of 4 to 6 people are sought to compete. The entry fee is $150 per team, with all proceeds benefitting the library. The fee brings a free glass of wine and snacks. The team with the highest score after four rounds wins. Purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/tv-trivia-night-tickets-156881395477.
For more information on library hours plus information on libraries in Mifflinburg and Laurelton, visit www.unioncountylibraries.org.