MILTON — Milton Area School District will spend an additional $8.1 million for the two-year renovation plan at James F. Baugher Elementary School due to increasing costs.
The school board last week approved the additional costs toward renovation, which will focus on HVAC systems, security and additional classroom space for students and teachers, bringing the estimated total to $18.1 million, according to Milton Area Superintendent Dr. James Bickhart.
"The board as a whole recognizes the need that Baugher Elementary needs renovations," said Bickhart. "Unfortunately where the market is today and to do what we want to do costs much more money right now."
From the original bond issue, the board had approximately $10 million available for the Baugher renovation.
"If we don't do it now, it will cost us in the long run," said Bickhart. "It will never be cheaper to renovate the building than it is now. It will only get more expensive."
Some preliminary work at Baugher has already started. Fifth-grade students have been temporarily sent to White Deer Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year while the renovations take place.
The project will move forward. The board's goal is to determine over the next month to look over each aspect of the project and how to fund the project, whether that's through additional borrowing or tax increase, said Bickhart.
Bickhart said he anticipates the board will discuss Business Administrator Derrek Fink's report from that meeting at the next committee and regular meeting. Fink said he reached out to the district's financial advisor PFM Financial for its borrowing options.
The PFM proposal is borrowing $6 million to be paid back over a 28-year period. Its annual debt services payment will increase by $217,000, according to Fink.
Damion Spahr, of construction management firm SitelogIQ, presented information to the board on Tuesday, noting that the project could be completed before the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.
A separate $14.1 million project at Milton Area, which consists of stadium renovations and a health, wellness and nutrition complex, is complete.
The committee meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at the middle school while the regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Senior High School Literacy Café.