Scaffolding around the courthouse in Northumberland County and the courthouse Annex Building in Snyder counties are a sign the century-old buildings are getting a major facelift.
Northumberland County is spending $4.3 million on its 156-year-old Market Street courthouse in Sunbury to renovate the exterior, paint the bell tower, add a fourth courtroom and install new HVAC and electrical systems.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the work is progressing well.
“We meet once a week to get updates,” he said. “Right now they are in the process of sandblasting the stone back to its original state.”
At the Snyder County Courthouse Annex adjacent to the courthouse in downtown Middleburg, the commissioners expect to spend about $2 million, a couple hundred thousand dollars more than initially expected due to a need for more steel and to update the facade of the former M&T Bank building that will house the offices of the commissioners, treasurer and elections.
"The old precast concrete is being removed," said Commissioner Joe Kantz, who believes the building was erected around 1900. "The oldest photograph I could find of it was 1909."
Some of the exterior repairs have involved cleaning up the original brick and removing salt damage to the concrete.
A delay in obtaining materials, including the second shipment of steel which arrived this week, is putting the project back by a few months.
The original schedule was to complete renovations at the Annex in late August and spend 30 days moving the offices from the courthouse to the newly refurbished building before renovating the existing first-floor commissioner's suite to accommodate the sheriff's office, which is relocating from the former jail adjacent to the courthouse.
"Now we're looking at mid-October" for completing the renovations "and that puts us in election season," Kantz said.
While he hopes to have the commissioners and staff working in the new space before the end of the year, the elections office won't move from the first floor of the courthouse until after the November election, which could keep the relocation of the sheriff's office until late December or early 2022.
In Northumberland County, Schiccatano said the crews, county officials and the general public are being asked to assist in helping find the original color of the courthouse.
“Every old picture we have found is in black and white so we can’t say for sure what the color was,” he said. “We are looking at three various shades right now.”
The old brick found during renovations is red, Schiccatano said, but as of now, no decision is being made.
“Maybe someone from the public can locate something that showed its color,” he said.
The next phase of the project will include the replacement of the steeple, which will include lights so motorists and passersby can see it.