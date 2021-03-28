MILTON — The sights and sounds of construction equipment taking apart Alumni Field behind the Milton Area High School on Friday brought back a flood of memories for Peter Bergen, the president of the Milton Athletic Booster Club.
As contractors tore down the grandstand and concession stands on Friday in the early stages of the $14 million stadium renovation and health complex, Bergen recalled attending the first game at the stadium in 1948. Over the ensuing few decades he has been part of the booster club, a hands-on experience for him.
"It was hard for me to stand here and watch the machine take the boom to that concession stand," Bergen said Friday. "I helped build that in 1973."
The official groundbreaking is scheduled for April 1. The school board members voted in January to approve five contracts totaling $14,194,614 toward the $16.6 million project, which consists of Lobar Construction being awarded the $9,005,600 general contracting bid, Master Mechanical Corporation being awarded the $1,154,214 bid for mechanical work, Silvertip Corp. being awarded the $1,241,000 bid for plumbing work, Lecce Electric Inc. being awarded the $1,828,800 bid for electrical work and Southern Bleachers being awarded the $965,000 bid for 2,500-seat bleachers and press box structure. The additional $3.3 million is for added soft and contingency costs.
The project includes stadium lights, bleachers, concession stand, ticket booths, locker rooms for home and visitors, restrooms, an 8-lane track, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin pit, scoreboard, and press box. When completed, the artificial surface will be lined for football, boys and girls soccer and field hockey competitions and be available for marching band to practice, hosting tournaments and performances.
The community will be able to access the stadium and track to promote community health and wellness, according to the district's website.
"Now that we're seeing motion on the property and these updated final renderings, it's getting real," school director Brett Hosterman said during the last board meeting. "It's something to look forward to for this community and this school district."
For Bergen, the project has been a goal for years.
"I am very excited about it, it's been a long-time coming," He said. "I've been active in the Booster Club for 45 years in different capaciities. The whole 45 years we've been trying to get an upgrade and now it's a reality."
Bergen said he thinks having the upgraded facilities, which will impact nearly all athletes in the district along with expanded opportunities for physical education classes and extra-curricular like the band.
"We can look forward to the kids having a decent place to come and play and get involved. "I think these new facilities will attract kids to participate in football, soccer, track. It can help all the athletes. We've got kids running the hallways that aren't participating and maybe this can turn and help them."
Daily Item reporter Justin Strawser contributed to this story.