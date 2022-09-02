SELINSGROVE — Renovations are underway at a downtown Selinsgrove building that will be partially leased by Susquehanna University.
The first floor of 113 N. Market St. will be home to the university's new Downtown Center once the renovations are finished.
Property owner Robert Grayston said workers are adding supports for new windows that were supposed to arrive this month but won't be delivered until October.
"The entire second floor will be glass," he said, of the 3,000 square-foot space that will be available for lease. His company, Grayston Enterprises, will occupy the third floor.
The Susquehanna University Downtown Center is being created with a grant from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.
"Our goal for the center is to further strengthen 'town-gown' relations with the community Susquehanna has been proud to be a part of since 1858," university spokesman Amanda O'Rourke said.
Plans for the center "are multifaceted," she said.
The center will feature classroom and meeting spaces "to encourage increased downtown presence" of students, faculty and staff; include a small retail space for SU merchandise; provide project-based learning opportunities for students in partnership with local businesses and nonprofit organizations; enhance volunteer and civic participation; and provide an area to display student and faculty research and creative work, O'Rourke said.
The university will also use the downtown space to host lectures, performances and other events.
O'Rourke said the university hopes to occupy the building by the end of the fall semester.