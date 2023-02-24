SUNBURY — With the mid-April kickoff to Sunbury commercial inspections, City Councilman John Barnhart also wants to make sure renters, including rent-to-own individuals are prepared to provide their identification to City Hall, so officials can get a better idea of who is living in Sunbury.
Barnhart, who is in charge of the code department, is working with the code office and solicitor Joel Wiest on enforcing an already-in-place ordinance that will require landlords to provide their tenants' photo identifications and background checks to City Hall.
"We want to know who is living here," Barnhart said. "The ordinance is already in place but has not been enforced, and we will start to enforce this now."
Barnhart and Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, along with Wiest also want residents of Sunbury who may be in a rent-to-own situation, they must still register with City Hall as renters.
Barnhart said until the contract is completed and the property that is being rented-to own, is official, those individuals are considered renters.
Barnhart said the ordinance is not in place to hurt anyone but instead to make sure, in case of emergencies, officials will know who is living in homes.
Being registered is important because if there is ever a situation that requires emergency personnel to respond, those individuals would have a better understanding of who is inside the homes when they arrive, he said.
Wojciechowski said the rent-to-own homes will also fall under the inspections process and will have to be checked every three years.
"These will be inspected just like regular rentals," he said. "Before it was hard for us to get in to conduct the inspections but these are just like like regular rentals and they need to be done."
Wojciechowski said the inspections are an added layer of protection for the owner of the property, who is leasing it to a rent-to-own individual.
"Hopefully these will help the property owners," he said. "We want to make sure everything is up to code for everyone's safety."