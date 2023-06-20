A new rental rehabilitation program is being rolled out in Union and Snyder counties to address the "critical" shortage of affordable rental units.
Representatives from the Union and Snyder County Housing Authorities and Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) will hold an event Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing in Mifflinburg to inform landlords about the program as well as others, such as housing vouchers and emergency rental assistance.
"It's an opportunity to talk about the program that's new to both counties," said Sharon Leon, executive director of the Union County Housing Authority.
A task force has recently been established to address the lack of affordable housing in the Valley, an issue that CAA Executive Director Sue Auman said is one of the most difficult challenges.
Leon said the rental rehab program is supported by the state and COVID-19 related ARPA funds.
Each county has received about $250,000 and will provide up to $15,000 per housing unit from ARPA funds and up to $25,000 per unit through the state Whole Home Repair grant.
Any landlord who receives funding through the rental rehab program will be required to maintain the unit as affordable housing for up to 15 years or be required to repay the funds, Leon said.
"If they keep in compliance they'll never have to pay back the money," she said.
At Wednesday's information session, SEDA-Council of Governments representatives will talk about fair housing rules and area code officers will be available to answer questions.