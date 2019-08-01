WINFIELD — The new U.S. Representative of the 12th Congressional District said the northern section and river bridge of the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project "illustrate" to people around the nation how tax dollars should be spent.
On Wednesday morning, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, who was sworn into office on June 3, said he was impressed with the 15-span, 4,545-foot-long bridge with piers ranging from 60 to 180 feet high. The congressman said he would be letting the lawmakers in Washington know the project was a good example of how to invest taxpayers' money.
"The project is going to bring economic development to central Pennsylvania," said Keller. "We look at the jobs we're supporting today, and the jobs we'll be supporting because we can transport our goods and services more effectively through the Valley. The important part is the investment here is being made by the taxpayers, the people are funding the project. We as a government don't fund anything, it's funded with taxpayer dollars."
The Daily Item exclusively joined Keller on the tour with Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, and Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer. Also on the tour were Keller's communications director Jason Gottesman and district director Ann Kaufman.
The tour started in Union Township overlooking the future interchange with Route 15 along County Line Road. The tour continued at the Union County side of the river bridge, first at the top of the construction site and then at the base along the river.
"This highlights the importance of work on infrastructure issues," said Keller. "In D.C., you can hear about all the things not happening. I want to take this back and say this is what we are supposed to be doing in government, these are the things that are important to the people we represent here in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, for me personally and for other people in Congress across the nation."
Once the cement placement on the deck is complete, paving is next on the northern portion of the project, on the Northumberland County side of the Susquehanna River. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., is constructing the subbase and will begin construction of the cement-treated permeable base. PennDOT said motorists should watch for slow-moving trucks entering and exiting the construction site along Ridge Road and along Route 147.
"The CSTV River Bridge is progressing very well," said Deptula. "We have a couple of operations going on right now. The girders are being set. We have 15 spans and currently have six spans are being completed, and working on the seventh span. It (all the spans) should be completed by winter."
The entire project will now end in 2027 — original plans were for completion in 2024 — due to environmental clearances and shifting plans to avoid the fly ash basin on the southern section.
The northern portion of the CSVT is still scheduled to open in 2022, connecting Route 147 and Route 15 with the river bridge on the northern end connecting highways on either side of the Susquehanna River. The southern section will begin construction in 2022.