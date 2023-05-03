Congressman Dan Meuser, R-9, is a Co-Chair of the Congressional Coal Caucus for the 118th Congress.
Meuser will be joined by Representatives Bill Johnson, Morgan Griffith, and Harriet Hageman in leading the Congressional Coal Caucus. The Caucus will play a key role in facilitating legislative and policy debates relating to the coal industry.
“Coal is one of the most useful sedimentary deposits on Earth. Not only does it account for nearly 20 percent of the electricity generation in the United States, but it is also used in the production of 70 percent of the world’s steel," Meuser said. "And now, as technology develops, the potential uses for coal are becoming even more apparent. Through the Congressional Coal Caucus, my fellow co-chairs and I are looking forward to highlighting the traditional benefits of coal, its importance to rural communities, and the new and exciting potential uses for coal. Together, we will promote policies and dialogue that support the coal industry and the employees who are proud to work within it."
“I am proud to join with my colleagues as a co-chair of the Coal Caucus because America must have accessible and affordable energy and coal is a prime source of that energy now - and will be needed for generations to come. Coal currently provides nearly 40% of global electricity, and coal-fueled power plants account for approximately 25% of all electricity generated in the United States - with 41% of that total being produced in Wyoming. We cannot allow the Biden bureaucrats and “green bad deal” fanatics to continue threatening our ability to use clean, reliable, and affordable American coal now or in the future,” said Rep. Hageman.