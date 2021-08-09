REBUCK — A damaged covered bridge outside Rebuck will cost at least $15,000 to repair, according to county officials.
The Himmel Covered Bridge, located near Himmel’s Church on Covered Bridge Road just off Route 3010 Washington Township over Schwaben Creek, was struck by a Penske Truck on the north side of the bridge on June 11, according to Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon and county engineer Chuck Hopta.
“The bridge had to be closed down,” said Klebon. “The plan is to get it back to where it should be, to reset the vertical i-beams and put the cross i-beams welded back in place and get the bridge operational again.”
The 43-foot bridge is one of six covered bridges in the county. The original covered bridge was built in 1874 but replaced in 1983. All six bridges in Northumberland County have been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since Aug. 8, 1979.
State Trooper Andrew Bennett, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, reported that Adam Cola, 30, of Pottsville, was driving a 2018 Ford E350 Box Truck south on Covered Bridge Road at 11:33 p.m. June 11, 1,764 feet north of Schwaben Creek Road.
He struck the maximum height marker with the top of the truck, receiving minor damage, police said.
Cola was not injured. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. The truck was able to be driven from the scene, said police.
He was reportedly only driving 10 mph, police said.
Hopta said the truck caused structural damage to the knee brace for the roof and the wing walls, which are adjacent to the abutments and act as retaining walls.
The truck also struck a steel height barrier built to keep anything 8 feet or higher off the bridge. The truck struck the horizontal beam, ripping it from the two vertical beams, which bent the horizontal beams and pulled the two vertical beams out of the ground, uprooting both from cement and asphalt. The bent horizontal beam is sitting inside on the bridge while the two vertical beams are resting on the outside structure of the bridge.
“It’s a shame,” said Klebon. “They (the beams) were put up to stop this kind of thing.”
Each of the county’s covered bridges are the responsibility of the county. Three of those bridges share a border with neighboring counties, but Himmel’s Covered Bridge is solely in Northumberland County.
“It will be at least $15,000,” said Hopta. “We’re still finishing up the plans. We have rough plans right now. The money will come out of our liquid fuels funds. We’d like to get it from the insurance company of the person who hit it.”
Hopta said the county must check with the state Department of Environmental Protection to determine whether they need a permit before starting the project. It could be months if a permit is needed, said Hopta.
Hopta said the county is still waiting on the state police to provide further information on insurance issues.