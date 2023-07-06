Five months of overnight work for base repairs on Bloom Road will begin on Sunday night.
Overnight work is expected to last into October on the heavily traveled road. The project will affect motorists in Danville Borough and Mahoning Township.
Beginning Sunday, Bloom Road, between Cherry Street and Kaseville Road, will be under construction, according to a PennDOT press release. Single lane conditions and flagging will be in place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Mahoning Township Supervisor John Whelan said the heavy night work should limit any major traffic issues. “The nights should ease any traffic problems,” Whelan said.
The Mahoning Township Board often receives complaints regarding Bloom Road, even though it is under the control of PennDOT, according to Whelan.
“The last time they repaired the road, they just did some sort of micro-coating,” Whelan said. “Everyone was really disappointed when the top coat started to disintegrate within the first year. The road has been a real pain since.”
According to a PennDOT press release, the $935,000 resurfacing project, to be completed by HRI Inc., will include base repairs, milling of the existing roadway, paving and line painting.
Whelan said he hopes things will be different this time around. “They have already marked where they need to go in deeper,” he said. “Hopefully, the repairs will last a whole lot longer this time. We hope for more than 10 to 15 years.”
PennDOT has subcontracted the Bloom Road repairs to HRI Inc.
“HRI has done work in the township before and we have been happy with it,” Whelan said. “I’m just anxious for it to get started and to get it behind us.”
Tree trimming in this zone began Wednesday. Single lane conditions and flagging are also in place for this work.
“Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone,” PennDOT said.