The New York Times is reporting a pipeline that carries gasoline and jet fuel to the East Coast has been shut down due to a cyberattack.
Read the full New York Time story here.
The Times reports Colonial Pipeline, in a statement sent Friday, said it shut down 5,500 miles of pipeline which carries 45 percent of the East Coast's fuel supplies to "contain the attack on its computer networks."
The Times reported that the company "learned Friday it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack, but provided no details."
This is a developing story.