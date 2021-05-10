The national gas price average jumped six cents to $2.96 this week, according to an AAA report released Monday. This week's average price in the Susquehanna Valley was $3.08.
Average unleaded self-serve gasoline prices across the Valley were $3.09 in Elysburg; $3.08 in Lewisburg; $3.04 in Mifflinburg; $3.09 in Milton; $3.08 in Mount Carmel; :$3.09 in Selinsgrove; $3.09 in Shamokin; and $3.07 in Sunbury.
If the trend continues, an increase of three more cents would make the national average the most expensive since November 2014, when average prices were at $2.99 and higher.
AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers approximately 45 percent of all fuel to the East Coast. Over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline announced they were the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York Harbor. At this time, some lateral lines have reopened, but there is no word of when the mainline, including the gasoline line, will be operational.
The longer the pipeline is offline, the larger the impact on the east coast. However, foreign gasoline imports and other pipelines can supplement Northeastern supply. Other areas of the country will see little impact.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.