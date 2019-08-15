Geisinger, which has been collecting DNA information for years from patients who volunteer to provide it, is among health systems that have sold genetic profiles of patients to pharmaceutical manufacturers, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The newspaper reported this week that "Drugmakers have been shelling out hundreds of millions of dollars for access to patient information."
The report stated the companies are using the information to research new medication.
Besides Geisinger, the paper named Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System as other health systems that have sold the data.
The hospitals collect the information to analyze it to show if there is a risk of disease in the patient or the patient's family identifiable by genetic traits.
According to the newspaper, the patients are not identified. The agreements between hospitals and drugmakers usually prohibit hospitals from sharing the data with other companies and drug companies from sharing data with a hospital's rivals, according to the report.
Geisinger, in response to questions from this newspaper, stated patients who volunteer for the program agree to allow companies to study their genetic data.
The health system issued the following statement:
“Since 2007, Geisinger has pioneered cutting-edge research in genetics and precision medicine to advance clinical knowledge and bring promising treatments to the forefront. Our MyCode Community Health Initiative is the largest health care system-based precision health project in the world, with more than 250,000 volunteer participants enrolled. As part of this program, we’ve partnered with Regeneron to share de-identified genomic data to accelerate research in disease control, treatment and diagnosis. Patients who volunteer for the MyCode program provide consent that companies may fund and help study genetic data from donated biological samples.
"Our leading approach is informed by patient focus groups, extensive research, and is revisited regularly by an ethics advisory council that includes members of our communities. We’ve made many incredible medical breakthroughs as a result of this program, but none more important than those that have had direct, life-changing benefits to members we serve across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.”
In a statement released Thursday, hospital officials said community members did not express any concerns about the practice during focus groups conducted before implementation. The process is also regularly revisited by an ethics advisory council that includes representation from community members, the hospital said.
“Geisinger does not sell genetic information to pharmaceutical companies," the statement read. "Our partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals allows both organizations access to a de-identified biobank of samples for research purposes. While we collaborate with Regeneron on research, we do not sell any data or patient information. Patients who participate in MyCode agree to the use of the data through informed consent, which is thoroughly explained to them prior to enrolling in MyCode. This informed consent document as well as an explanation of the MyCode process is also available publicly on Geisinger’s website.”
UPMC, which owns Sunbury Community Hospital, collects such health data as part of the "All of Us Research Program" from the National Institutes of Health.
UPMC spokeswoman Amber Depew stated, though, “UPMC does not sell genetic information to pharmaceutical companies.”
Evangelical Community Hospital spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach said she was not aware of a program there to collect genetic data for testing.