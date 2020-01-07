DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center routinely failed to sanitize the equipment it used to prepare donor breast milk, which led to the deaths of three premature infants, the state Department of Health told The Associated Press on Monday.
The three infants were among eight premature infants in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit who were infected with the Pseudomonas bacteria in late summer.
Health department staff ordered Geisinger to correct several deficiencies, determining the hospital’s systemic failure to prevent infection in its most vulnerable patients constituted “immediate jeopardy” — a legal finding that means Geisinger placed its patients at risk of serious injury or death, The AP reported.
Geisinger had previously acknowledged the process it was using to prepare donor breast milk led to the outbreak in the NICU, but this was the first the health department noted that the hospital routinely failed to sanitize the equipment and that the hospital’s systemic failure to prevent infection constituted “immediate jeopardy.”
Geisinger spokesman Matt Van Stone issued the following statement on Monday night:
"As previously reported, the Pennsylvania Department of Health visited Geisinger Medical Center on October 18, 2019, and cited us for not having a written policy for cleaning equipment used to measure donor breast milk. These citations along with others for ensuring a safe environment, proper sanitizing and storage were addressed immediately on October 18. The Department of Health approved a plan for corrective action that included the immediate development and implementation of a policy, storage of donor breast milk within evidence-based standards and the use of single-use disposable equipment and medical-grade sanitization equipment."
Attempts to reach someone from the health department for comment were unsuccessful on Monday.
A total of eight premature infants at Geisinger tested positive for the bacteria between July 1 and Sept. 29, according to the health department’s report. Subsequent investigation found Pseudomonas in a cylinder used to prepare donor breast milk, on a brush used to clean the cylinder, and in breast milk that had been given to an infant who died Sept. 30, the report said.
The AP also reported the surprise state inspection, which was conducted in October, found the hospital failed to keep donor breast milk at the correct temperature; did not routinely test equipment for bacteria; stored equipment within the “splash zone” of a sink; and had no written policy for routine cleaning of cylinders, brushes, blenders and other equipment used to prepare breast milk and infant formula.
The health agency's report cited a “systemic nature of non-compliance with regards to infection control.”
Geisinger announced the deaths at an Oct. 7 news conference. The cause of the contamination was announced about a month later.
Neither Geisinger nor the DOH would say if the department fined Geisinger.
Pseudomonas bacteria, which are waterborne, are common and often harmless but can pose a health risk in fragile patients. The hospital saw no new cases of infants becoming ill since the change. Geisinger said it now uses a process using single-use, sterile equipment.
Matt Casey, a Philadelphia attorney who represents the families of two children who died at Geisinger following the outbreak, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Zuleyka Rodriguez and Luis David Cepeda, the Hazle Township parents of Abel David Cepeda who died at the age of 6 days. Casey said he also intended to file a lawsuit on behalf of another couple whose twins were born at Geisinger during the outbreak.
One child died and the other was receiving treatment, he said.
Casey told The AP on Monday the inspection uncovered “serious and shocking deficiencies, even worse than already understood.”
He continued: “This is an institution that holds itself out as a facility that has specific expertise in caring for premature babies, and this report demonstrates that there was a flagrant disregard of the most basic infection control policies.”
Attempts to reach Casey for further comment were unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, the hospital diverted mothers delivering at less than 32 weeks and babies born prematurely at less than 32 weeks during the investigation.
After conducting follow-up inspections and finding the hospital to be in compliance, the health department cleared Geisinger to resume normal operations in the neonatal intensive unit on Dec. 6.
“The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Geisinger Medical Center has returned to full operations and will again accept infants less than 32 weeks gestation,” Geisinger spokesman Joseph Stender stated recently.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.