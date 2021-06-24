Lewisburg Area School District’s elementary and middle schools were open for in-person instruction during the pandemic for 90% of the 2020-21 school year while the high school was in-person 85% of the time, according to an end-of-year report by Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock.
Those rates don’t account for the eight times the district went remote instead of canceling school due to winter weather.
Despite the many challenges presented by the pandemic, Polinchock called the year a success, to which several school board directors agreed. The superintendent thanked fellow administrators, counselors, nurses, custodial and cafeteria workers, board directors and support staff and teachers.
“(They) truly demonstrated faith in our plan and dedication to our students and their families,” Polinchock said of support staff and teachers.
Polinchock reviewed year-end COVID-19 statistics during Thursday’s board meeting. She noted how the ratio of positive to negative tests for the disease was 1:4 this school year.
Across all district buildings, there were 102 positive tests, 408 negative tests and 785 combined instances of quarantine for exposure inside and outside schools.
Of those quarantine instances, just 50 involved positive tests for COVID-19 and 11 of those were deemed school-related.
“You can see there’s a tremendous amount of missed time,” Polinchock said. “It’s hard to know if you didn’t quarantine how many more people might have become positive. It was the cautious thing to do to keep people separated.”
Polinchock said many parents voluntarily quarantined their children if they themselves were exposed. About 40% of the time faculty and staff quarantined, they did so to care for their own children, too. Polinchock said no one received administrative leave for travel-related quarantine.
“In many instances, the teachers continued to teach by Zooming into their classes,” she said. “They didn’t want to miss class.”
Using remote instruction for snow days proved challenging for many elementary-level parents who needed to quickly find child care. She recommended reviewing how to use remote education in such instances.
Director John Rowe complimented Polinchock for navigating the many problems, government directives and community complaints that came with the pandemic, especially since it was her first year in the position of superintendent.
“You were so even-keeled and thoughtful of everyone’s concerns and opinions. I was just so impressed and so grateful,” Director Mary Ann Stanton said.
Other directors including Lisa Zimmerman and Mary Brouse also complimented Polinchock, while Director Erin Jablonski also gave a “shoutout” to Cathy Moser, assistant superintendent.
“‘We can’t just be here admiring the problem,’” Jablonski quoted Moser as having said. “I think that’s been the mood this year.”