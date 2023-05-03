DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Plan's Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans were named best in Pennsylvania by U.S. News & World Report recently.
The publication bestowed Best Insurance Company – Medicare Advantage 2023 honors to the product lines.
“Geisinger Gold continues to be recognized for its excellence in Medicare products,” said Roger van Baaren, chief sales officer for Geisinger Health Plan. “Our Geisinger Gold products offer members more coverage for the benefits they need so they pay less out-of-pocket. This recognition shows how Geisinger Health Plan continues to provide healthcare coverage beyond the standard health benefits.”
U.S. News used data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Medicare compare tool, including its star rating of each Medicare Advantage plan offered in 2023. CMS scores each Medicare plan from 1 to 5 stars in various categories. Geisinger Gold HMO and PPO products received 4.5 stars by CMS for the 2023 rating.
Geisinger Gold offers supplemental benefits and offers comprehensive health coverage with access to 29,000 in-network physicians, 3,000 pharmacies and 10 health centers.
In addition, any Geisinger Gold plan member can join a Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center.
— The Daily Item